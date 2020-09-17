NA: ($3,552m foreign assistance received for socio-economic challenges: NA told)

Islamabad:Pakistan has received foreign assistance amounting to over 3,552 million dollars as loans and grants from various bilateral and multilateral development partners to address the health related and socio-economic challenges caused by COVID-19.

This was stated by Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar in a written reply to the National Assembly during the question hour on Thursday. The Minister said the G-20 countries provided relief of 2012.47 million dollars through debt service suspension.

He said the external economic assistance provided a fiscal space to the government to divert financial resources for saving lives and livelihoods of the people and mitigate economic impact of the COVID-19.

He said it also helped to improve foreign exchanges reserves, stabilize exchange rate and build buffers against external economic shocks. The House has now been prorogued.