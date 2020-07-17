NA concludes debate on agricultural policy

July 17, 2020

Islamabad: The National Assembly (NA) transacted 52 percent of its agenda and concluded debate on the agricultural policy of the government, says Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) its Daily Factsheet on Friday.

The Assembly met for two hours and nine minutes. The sitting started at 1047 hours against the scheduled time of 1030 hours. The Speaker presided over the sitting for 57 minutes while the remaining sitting was chaired by a member of Panel of Chairpersons. The Deputy Speaker was not present.

The Leaders of House (Prime Minister) and the Opposition did not attend the sitting. As many as 39 lawmakers (11%) were present at the outset and 62 (18%) at the adjournment of the sitting. As many as six out of 10 minority lawmakers were present.

Minister for Energy (Power Division) introduced the Modaraba Companies and Modaraba (Floatation and Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which was referred to the relevant committee for deliberations.

The House did not consider three other government bills and four motions for consideration of as many bills in the joint sitting of the Parliament.

Two reports of Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat and a report of Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination were presented on the matters referred to them.

Three lawmakers participated in debate on the agricultural policy of the government for 23 minutes. Minister for National Food Security and Research concluded debate on this motion under Rule 259 and spoke for 16 minutes.

The House took up a Calling Attention Notice (CAN) regarding removal of meters of domestic consumers by the FESCO. Another CAN related to retirement age of government employees remained unaddressed. The House took up eight out of 26 starred questions during the question hour while lawmakers also asked 20 supplementary questions.

Three lawmakers spoke on points of order for eight minutes. The House was adjourned to meet again on July 20, 2020 (Monday) at 1600 hours.

