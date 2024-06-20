The National Assembly on Friday continued discussion on the budget for the year 2024-25.

Taking part in the discussion, Dr Farooq Sattar stressed the need to do away from the continuity of traditional budgeting and suggested that deliberate efforts should be made to make the budget pro-people and pro-business for sustainable growth.

He said there should be a difference between an overtaxed or wrongly-taxed budget and growth-oriented budget. Farooq Sattar said exorbitantly higher prices of electricity, gas, potable water and petroleum are the fundamental issues of the common people, which need to be addressed on priority basis.

He said agricultural income of feudal and big landlords should be brought under the tax next instead of overburdening the salaried class with more taxes.

Asia Naz Tanoli said whenever Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has come to power, it always gave priority to safeguard state’s interests instead of party politics.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conducted successful visits to various countries and launched the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

She expressed the confidence that the country will make progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. She also demanded the government to extend metro bus service from Rawalpindi to Taxila.

Umar Farooq suggested that more relief should be given to farmers and their produce should be procured at compatible rates. He also proposed immediate withdrawal of tax on packed milk.

Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz suggested that better travel, education and health facilities should be provided to the residents of the federal capital. He also stressed the need to address the issue of potable water in Islamabad. He proposed to withdraw capital gain tax on the real estate business in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti urged all the politicians to get united and lodge joint efforts to steer the country out of crises. Sajid Khan proposed to open all the twelve routes with Afghanistan for trade.

He said the undue taxes imposed on merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa either by the federal or the provincial government should be withdrawn. Shahram Khan suggested that the enhanced sales tax on pharmaceuticals should be taken back.

Jamal Shah Kakar said corruption and smuggling have become cancerous in the country and the dream for development and progress cannot be materialized without eliminating this menace.

He said funds should be allocated to address issues of Balochistan pertaining to water, gas, electricity, infrastructure as well as law and order. He said more NADRA centres should be opened in Balochistan to facilitate common people.

Mujahid Ali Khan emphasized the need to construct more dams to produce affordable hydel energy to address the issue of power shortage in the country.

Mian Khan Bugti highlighted Balochistan’s issues pertaining to road infrastructure, electricity, water and gas as well as law and order.

Shamsher Ali Mazari proposed to allocate funds for the Dajal Canal project. He said elements involved in electricity theft should be nabbed instead of carrying out load-shedding for a whole area.

Those, who spoke on the occasion, also included Rana Atif, Amjad Ali Khan, Arshad Abdullah Vohra, Muhammad Ahmed Chattha, Anwar Taj, Khurram Shahzad Virk, Usama Ahmed Mela, Shahid Ahmed, Ihsan Ullah Virk, Abdul Latif, Sohail Sultan, and Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah.