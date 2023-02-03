NA continues discussion on recent incidents of terrorism particularly in Peshawar

Islamabad: The National Assembly on Friday continued discussion on the recent incidents of terrorism particularly in Peshawar. The house resumed its session here at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Friday with Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in the chair. Participating in the debate, Naz Baloch voiced concerns over the recent surge in acts of terrorism. She said the entire nation shares the grief of the victim families. She called for a unified approach to steer the country towards peace and stability.

Salahuddin Ayubi said the recent act of terrorism at a mosque in Peshawar aggrieved the whole nation. He said we can bring peace in the country only through cohesion and harmony. He said we should establish good relations with all the regional countries. The House passed Pakistan Maritime Zones Bill, 2021. It also adopted some amendments in the rules of procedure and conduct of business of the House. These were moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi. Two bills were laid before the National Assembly. These included National Skills University Bill and Quaid-e-Azam Foundation Bill, 2023. Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Monday at 05:30 pm.