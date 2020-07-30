NA gives nod to Senate passed bills on FATF

July 30, 2020

Islamabad:The National Assembly passed two government bills related to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) that contained opposition’s proposed amendments and got passage from the Senate earlier in the day, says Free and Fair Election Network in its Daily Factsheet on Thursday.

The Assembly met for 15 minutes. The sitting started at 1515 hours against the scheduled time of 1500 hours. The Speaker presided over the entire sitting. The Deputy Speaker was not present. The Leaders of House (Prime Minister) and the Opposition did not attend the sitting. As many as 133 lawmakers 39%) were present at the outset and 154 (44%) at the adjournment of the sitting.

The parliamentary leaders of PPPP, PML-N and MMAP attended the sitting. As many as five out of 10 minority lawmakers were present.

Tabled by the Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, the House passed the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the United Nations (Security Council) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 through voice voting. The bills were passed earlier by Senate along with amendments.

The House passed a motion to suspend the regular agenda for consideration of supplementary legislative business.

The House was adjourned to meet again on August 7, 2020 (Friday) at 1700 hours.

