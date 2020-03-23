Home » Islamabad
NA: (Joint meeting of MPs to be held at Parliament House tomorrow)
March 24, 2020
ISLAMABAD:A joint meeting of the parliamentary leaders of the Senate and the National Assembly will be held here at Parliament House tomorrow (Wednesday).
The initiative has been taken by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to discuss the situation arising out of Coronavirus and its impact on the economy.
The meeting will also discuss the formation of a proposed parliamentary committee on coronavirus.
Related Posts
PPI_Banner