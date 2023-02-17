NA session on Finance Bill, 2023 adjourned without vote

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly’s session to discuss the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023, generally known as the mini-budget, was adjourned on Friday until Monday at 05:00 pm without a vote.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf chaired the session, during which lawmakers criticized the government for increasing the burden on the poor by hiking taxes. The National Assembly, however, held discussion on the Finance Supplementary Bill, 2023. The Bill proposed taxation measures of 170 billion rupees to meet the understanding reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the extended fund facility.

Participating in the discussion, Qadir Khan Mandokhel suggested that maximum taxes be imposed on luxury properties and vehicles and the burden on the poor people must be reduced. Salahuddin said the Parliament should be informed as to who is behind the current dire economic situation of the country. He recalled that the IMF agreement was signed by the previous government which then backtracked from it.

Saira Bano said there is strong resentment amongst the people over the rising inflation. She opposed the imposition of taxes on sugary drinks. Afzal Dhandhla said the taxes will only affect the lives of poor people. He also voiced concerns over increase in the gas and power tariffs. He said focus should be given to the agriculture sector in order to steer the country out of current quagmire.

He also proposed imposition of ban on import of luxury vehicles saying the public transport system should be strengthened. Agha Rafiullah said all the political parties should sit together to find solution to the country’s problems. The House on Friday passed Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technology Miranshah.