National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq today expressed profound sorrow and grief over the demise of Prince Alwaleed bin Khalid bin Talal.
The prince had been ailing for an extended period. According to a statement disseminated by the National Assembly on X (formerly Twitter), Speaker Sadiq conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Royal Family, and the citizens of Saudi Arabia.
The legislature and populace of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the Royal Family and the Saudi people during this time of mourning, the statement added. Speaker Sadiq prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.