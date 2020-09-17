NA Speaker: (Govt committed to resolve public issues in KP: NA Speaker)

Islamabad
Islamabad

Islamabad:Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said the government is committed to resolve issues being faced by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to newsmen in Peshawar on Thursday, he said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will not only provide thousands of job opportunities in the province but also increase trade activities in the region.

Asad Qaiser said work on the economic corridor between Peshawar and Torkham has also been initiated and Peshawar to Jalalabad route will be made part of CPEC. He said it will promote trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

