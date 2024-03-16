NA Speaker, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at Parliament House and discussed bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.

In his remarks, the Speaker said Pakistan attaches great importance to long-standing friendly relations with the United States.

He emphasized promoting parliamentary ties between the US and Pakistan saying these can play an important role in promoting public and parliamentary relations between the two countries.

The US Ambassador reiterated his country's commitment to continue supporting the democratic process in Pakistan. He said collective efforts are necessary to promote regional and international peace and prosperity.