NA transacts entire agenda, POs and public matters consume 78% of sitting time

July 8, 2020

Islamabad:The National Assembly transacted its entire agenda on Wednesday and consumed 78 percent of its proceedings in discussion on public matters raised in the House through points of order and Rule 18 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007, says Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) in its Daily Factsheet.

The Assembly met for two hours and 44 minutes. The sitting started at 1652 hours against the scheduled time of 1600 hours. The Speaker presided over the sitting for an hour and 13 minutes, the Deputy Speaker for 29 minutes while rest of the proceedings was chaired by a member of Panel of Chairpersons. The Leaders of House (Prime Minister) and the Opposition did not attend the sitting. As many as 75 lawmakers (42%) were present at the outset and 63 (18%) at the adjournment of the sitting. The parliamentary leaders of PML-N, BAP, GDA, MQM and PPPP attended the sitting. As many as six out of 10 minority lawmakers were present.

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior laid the COVID-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Ordinance, 2020 in the House. Minister for Human Rights introduced the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2020 which was referred to the relevant committee for deliberations. The purpose of the bill is to protect the rights of women, children, elders and other vulnerable persons who reside together at one place and are victims of domestic violence.

Minister and Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training responded to a Calling Attention Notice (CAN) regarding non-utilization of the grounds of schools in Islamabad for public walk in the evening. Minister for Aviation answered other CAN which was about the suspension of authorization for the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) by the European Union Air Safety Agency and UK’s authorities to operate in Europe for six months.

As many as 39 lawmakers spoke on various issues for an hour and 52 minutes under Rule 18 and through points of order. These issues were mostly related to politics, minority affairs, house business and performance of K-Electric. The House was adjourned to meet again on July 9, 2020 (Thursday) at 1100 hours.

Related Posts