NAB absolutely committed to root out corruption as fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty

July 19, 2020

Islamabad, July 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): Honourable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has said that NAB is absolutely committed to root out corruption where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty. He said that NAB was established to rid the nation from corruption and corrupt practices. He said that “NAB’s faith is Corruption free Pakistan”. He said that the hard work, commitment, dedication and merit being put in by NAB officers are being appreciated by national and international reputed organizations. He said that NAB officers should doubling their efforts in nabbing corrupts elements and recovered from them hard earned looted money of the innocent citizen of Pakistan.

He said that to close the possibility of any single NAB officer/official influencing the discharge of official business, the new concept of a “Combined Investigation Team” (CIT) was introduced where two investigation officers and a legal consultant, financial expert under the supervision of Additional Director/Case and concerned Director are working as a team for a fair, transparent and unbiased, inquiry/ investigations.

He said that the quality of inquiry and investigation of NAB must have further improve due to establishment of NAB’s first Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in Islamabad which has all facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis which will help is lending quality and solid evidence in conduct of inquiries and investigations. He said that NAB has devised Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) in order to monitor NAB performance of NAB and all Regional Bureaus in qualitative and quantitative term which has proved He said that NAB is the Chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum. This was a reorganization of NAB’s excellent work.

He said that NAB is absolutely committed to nab corrupt elements and has recovered Rs. 141 billion during 2019 and our overall conviction ration is about 69% in Accountability Courts. He said that NAB Ordinance 1999’s preamble emphasizes on recovery of looted money. Due to this reason, NAB has recovered Rs. 466 billion since its inception. He said that since its inception, NAB had adopted the Enforcement based approach in its fight against corruption. Special focus is now being given to Awareness and Prevention activities besides Enforcement to aware people about the ill effects of corruption as corruption is mother of all evils.

For more information, contact:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

Attaturk Avenue G-5/2, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-111-NAB-NAB (111-622-622)

Fax: +92-51-9214503

Email: chairman@nab.gov.pk, infonab@nab.gov.pk

Website: www.nab.gov.pk

Related Posts