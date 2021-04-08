NAB accords top priority for training to its Investigation officers

Islamabad, April 08, 2021 (PPI-OT): Honourable Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has said that NAB accords top priority for training/capacity building of its Investigation Officers and Prosecutors on modern lines as training is a continuous process which is an effective tool for improvement and maintaining the quality of Investigation Officers and Prosecutors. He said this while chairing a meeting to review the performance of the Training and Research Division of NAB at NAB Headquarters.

Honourable Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB said that NAB is an apex anti-corruption organization of the country which has assigned the mandate of eradication of corruption and corrupt practices from the country. He said that this requires an extremely dedicated and highly trained manpower to undertake this responsibility.

He said that NAB attaches great importance to its Human Resource Development. Accordingly, a comprehensive yearly Training Plan for 2021 was devised to ensure continued professional development of its officers/officials and Prosecutors. In order to ensure successful implementation of the Training Plan, it is equally important that trainers are fully capable and geared up to undertake this responsibility. He said Training Cells have been created at all Regional levels are primarily responsible to liaise and carry out the planned activities in their respective Regional Bureaus. Therefore, the Training of Trainers (ToT) program was organized by the T and R Division NAB at NAB Headquarter.

Honourable Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB said that NAB gives top priority to the training of its Investigation officers/ Prosecutors. He said that NAB recognizes the centrality of training as a tool of improvement and maintaining the quality of its manpower. He said that a standardized syllabus for all investigation officers, refresher and capacity building courses on Accounts matters, General Financial Rules, FR, SR, Digital Forensic Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis has been formulated by NAB to ensure quality and uniformity.

It will help NAB in achieving standard application of SOPs, Laws and rules. The performance objectives of training programs will also be continuously evaluated so as to form a basis for subsequent review and improvements in future training needs. The Chairman NAB said that a state of the art Forensic Science LAB has been established in NAB.

The Forensic Science LAB has the capacity to conduct analysis in the fields of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents; Fingerprints analysis so that investigation officers and prosecutors may utilize Forensic LAB facilities in order to investigate cases within stipulated time period as per law. He said that NAB has established Anti Money Laundering / Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Cell in Islamabad. The main responsibilities of the Cell shall include compliance, monitoring, analysis and coordination with the National FATF Secretariat and relevant stakeholders as per law.

