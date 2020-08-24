NAB consider fight against corruption as its national duty: Chairman NAB

August 24, 2020

Islamabad, August 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): Honourable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has said that NAB is absolutely committed to root out corruption where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty. He said that NAB was established to rid the nation from corruption and corrupt practices. He said that “NAB’s faith is Corruption free Pakistan”. He said that the hard work, commitment, dedication and merit being put in by NAB officers are being appreciated by national and international reputed organizations from time to time. He said that NAB officers should double their efforts in nabbing corrupt elements and recover from them the hard earned looted money of the innocent citizens of Pakistan.

He said that NAB has introduced a “Combined Investigation Team” (CIT) system where two investigation officers and a legal consultant, financial expert, forensic expert under the supervision of Additional Director/Case officer and concerned Director are working as a team for a fair, transparent and unbiased, inquiry/ investigations.

He said that the quality of inquiry and investigation of NAB must have further improve due to establishment of NAB’s first Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in Islamabad which has all facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis which will help is lending quality and solid evidence in conduct of inquiries and investigations. He said that NAB has devised Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) in order to monitor NAB performance of NAB and all Regional Bureaus in qualitative and quantitative terms which has proved He said that NAB is the Chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum.

This was a reorganization of NAB’s excellent work. He said that NAB is absolutely committed to nab corrupt elements and our overall conviction ration is about 68.8% in Accountability Courts. He said that NAB Ordinance 1999’s preamble emphasizes on recovery of looted money. Due to this reason, NAB has recovered Rs. 466 billion since its inception. He said that since its inception, NAB had adopted the Enforcement based approach in its fight against corruption. Special focus is now being given to Awareness and Prevention activities besides Enforcement to aware people about the ill effects of corruption as corruption is the mother of all evils.

