QUETTA:National Accountability Bureau Balochistan has filed reference against 26 accused including the former officers of Balochistan government and international companies in Rekodiq case. The accused in connivance with each other caused billions of rupee loss to the national exchequer.

According to details, in 1993, the Chaghi Hills Exploration Joint Venture Agreement was signed between the Balochistan Development Authority and an Australian company called Broken Hills Proprietary, in which the Australian company was illegally benefited by corrupt officials, especially of Balochistan Development Authority.

The Balochistan Mining Concession Rules were not only illegally amended to further strengthen the terms of this agreement, which was in conflict with the national interest, but also by repeatedly entering into illegal sub-agreements and introducing a new company called Tethyan Copper Company (TCC), more financial benefits were obtained.

In addition, there were serious irregularities in the allotment of land and other matters by the officials of the Revenue Department and the accused also confessed of taking financial benefits in this regard.

Examination of records and statements of witnesses revealed eye-opening facts that TCC operatives were found to be involved in bribing government employees and illegally gaining interests.

Due to these corrupt elements, the Rekodic project, which was supposed to benefit the national exchequer to the tune of billions of rupees, could not yield desired financial benefits to the country. During investigation record spanning over 30 years pertaining various government department was scrutinized to investigate this ignominious chapter of corruption, overseas suspects were also repeatedly summoned.

An investigation team headed by DG NAB Operations and DG NAB Balochistan has been working on the most complex case in the history of NAB and the biggest case in terms of volume of corruption. After the approval of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, The reference has been filed in the Accountability Court of Quetta in the light of irrefutable evidence against the individuals. Further probe was under way.