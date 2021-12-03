Islamabad, December 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB chaired a meeting to review overall performance of NAB at NAB Headquarters. He said that NAB has apprehended untouchables for the first time in its history.

The Learned Accountability Courts convicted 1194 accused persons due to vigorous prosecution of NAB during the last 4 years. He said that NAB is determined for logical conclusion of mega corruption cases of money laundering, Fake Accounts, Assets beyond known sources of Income, Cheating public at large, Fake Housing/Cooperative Societies and Modarba/Musharka cases by utilizing all its resources as per law.

He said that out of 179 mega corruption cases of NAB, 66 mega corruption cases have been brought to logical conclusion while 93 mega corruption cases are under trial in the learned Accountability Courts of the country.

He said that corruption is the root cause of almost all problems which not only undermines social, economic development societies but also affects the countries around the world. He said that NAB being the focal agency of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) is determined to weed out corruption and to make Pakistan Corruption free by adopting “Accountability for All” policy.

He said that NAB is the Chairman of SAARC anti-Corruption Forum. NAB has signed an MOU with China to oversee CPEC projects in Pakistan.

He said that NAB has introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers in order to further improve the standard and quality of inquiries and investigations on the basis of solid evidence as well as statements of witnesses and documentary evidence besides establishing state of the art Forensic Science LAB which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint analysis.

These initiatives of NAB are lending quality. NAB had devised a Monitoring and Evaluation System as well as a comprehensive Quantified Grading System in order to further improve the performance of NAB under the dynamic Leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB.

In line with NAB’s Enforcement Strategy, NAB has itself prescribed a timeframe for completion of investigations and subsequently filing of references on the allegations of corruption and corrupt practices. NAB has also established Witness Handing Cells in all its regional bureaus. Due to this reason, NAB is vigorously pursuing its cases in the learned Courts on the basis of solid documentary evidence as per law and its overall conviction ratio is about 66.8 percent.

Chairman NAB directed all NAB officers to double their efforts to nab mighty in order to make Pakistan corruption free. He said that eradication of corruption is our national duty which is indicative of the commitment, merit, hard work and transparency being put in by all ranks of NAB officials in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism.

He said that Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, Global Pace Canada, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan have lauded NAB’s efforts for eradication of corruption. As per Gilani and Gallup Survey, about 59 percent people have shown their confidence in NAB.

