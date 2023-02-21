NAB issues another call-up notice to Usman Buzdar

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued another call-up notice to former Punjab chief minister and PTI leader Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to a report, the Bureau on Tuesday ordered Usman Buzdar to appear in its Lahore office on Wednesday (February 22). Usman Buzdar had already obtained pre-arrest bail until February 27 to avoid arrest by the NAB.

The NAB had earlier summoned Usman Buzdar on February 16, asking him to attend the anti-corruption watchdog office with documentary evidence of property details and sources of income.