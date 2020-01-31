NAB recognizes training for maintaining quality of its IOs/Prosecutors

January 31, 2020

Islamabad, January 31, 2020 (PPI-OT): Honourable Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB chaired a meeting to review performance of NAB’s Operations, Prosecution, Training and Reserch Divisions at NAB headquarters. He has said that NAB is committed to eradicate corruption by utilizing all its resources. He said that training is continuous process which is an effective tool for improvement and maintaining the quality of Investigation Officers and Prosecutors. NAB accords high priority for training/capacity building of its Investigation Officers and Prosecutors on regular basis on modern lines.

Honourable Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB said that NAB is an apex anti-corruption organization of the country which has assigned gigantic task of eradication of corruption from the country. He said that this requires an extremely dedicated and highly trained manpower to undertake this responsibility. He said that NAB attaches great importance to its Human Resource Development. Accordingly, a comprehensive yearly Training Plan for 2020 has been devised to ensure continued professional development of its officers/officials and Prosecutors.

In order to ensure successful implementation of the Training Plan, it is equally important that trainers are fully capable and geared up to undertake this responsibility. He said Training Cells have been created at all Regional levels are primarily responsible to liaise and carry out the planned activities in their respective Regional Bureaus. Therefore, the Training of Trainers (ToT) program at NAB Headquarters will be organized by the T and R Division NAB at NAB Headquarter.

Honourable Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB said that NAB recognizes the centrality of training as a tool of improvement and maintaining the quality of its manpower. NAB gives top priority to the training of its Investigation officers/ Prosecutors. He said that a standardized syllabus for all investigation officers, refresher and capacity building courses on Accounts matters, General Financial Rules, FR, SR, Digital Forensic Question Documents and Finger Print Analysis has been formulated by NAB to ensure quality and uniformity.

It will help NAB in achieving standard application of SOPs, Laws and rules. The performance objectives of training programs will also be continuously evaluated so as to form a basis for subsequent review and improvements in future training needs. The Chairman NAB said that NAB is committed to eradicate corruption and corrupt practices from the country and bring the guilty to book according to the law. The Chairman NAB said that a state of the art Forensic Science LAB has been established in NAB. The Forensic Science LAB has the capacity to conduct analysis in the fields of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents; Fingerprints analysis so that investigation officers and prosecutors may utilize Forensic LAB facilities in order to investigate cases within stipulated time period as per law.

