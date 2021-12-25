NAB represents Pakistan in Ninth Conference of States Parties to the UNCAC 

Islamabad, December 22, 2021 (PPI-OT):On the directions of Honourable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB, Mr. Husnain Ahmad, Director General, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan headed Pakistani delegation in order to represent Pakistan in the Ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties (CoSP) to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) which was held at Sharm El Shaikh, Egypt from 13th to 17th December, 2021. Mr. Liaquat Ali Warriach, from Permanent Mission of Pakistan, Vienna, Austria and H.E. Mr. Sajid Bilal, Ambassador of Pakistan, Cairo, Egypt were also in attendance.

The Conference is one of the world’s largest anti-corruption gatherings and brings together people from the Member States, parliaments, inter-governmental organizations, civil society and the private sector. Representatives from more than 180 State Parties participated in the Ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties (CoSP) to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), 2021. The Conference had reviewed the implementation of the UNCAC, the only legally binding universal anti-corruption instrument and discussed preventing corruption, improved international cooperation to better tackle corruption and asset recovery.

The country statement was delivered by Mr. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Hon’ble Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Pakistan. The Pakistani delegation actively participated in all the events/sessions of the COSP, 2021, its main Plenary as well as side events arranged by the State Parties to the UNCAC.

Mr. Husnain Ahmad, Director General, NAB tabled Pakistan’s strong commitment to implement the UNCAC through pro-active anti-corruption strategy. The DG, NAB made appropriate/effective interventions at the main sessions of COSP, 2021 i.e. Implementation status of UNCAC, Prevention, Asset Recovery and Technical Assistance. Pakistani delegation also actively participated in side events of CoSP, 2021. The Director General, NAB has strongly underscored Pakistan’s stance in a panel discussion arranged by the People’s Republic of China, i.e. “Honour our commitments to strengthen international anti-corruption cooperation, and deny safe havens to the corrupt and the proceeds of corruption”.

He emphasized that the comity of nations should work together to eliminate the safe heavens in the global village for effective implementation of the UNCAC. The Pakistani delegation remained firm to their stance while drafting and subsequent adoption of the Resolutions made in the CoSP, 2021. Pakistan remained cosponsors in the number of Resolutions adopted by CoSP, 2021.

The Pakistani delegation had also held bilateral meetings with the Heads of sister agencies of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, Sri Lanka, Australia and USA to discuss the bilateral issues on mutual cooperation in the fight against menace of corruption, exchange of information regarding fugitive and recovery and repatriation of stolen assets through International Cooperation.

Moreover, Director General, NAB had a very fruitful discussion during a side line meeting with the Dean of International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) on the issue of capacity building of workforce of anti-corruption agencies of Pakistan especially NAB. The Conference of States Parties ended on the strong note of commitment by all the State Parties to the UNCAC and adopted a number of Resolutions on different issues/challenges while implementing the UNCAC.

The enthusiastic representation of Pakistan in the Ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties (CoSP) to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) at Sharm El Shaikh, Egypt from 13th to 17th December, 2021 shows NAB/Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan strong commitment to eliminate the menace of the corruption from the society for prosperous future of the next generation of Pakistan.

For more information, contact:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

Attaturk Avenue G-5/2, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-111-NAB-NAB (111-622-622)

Fax: +92-51-9214503

Email: chairman@nab.gov.pk, infonab@nab.gov.pk

Website: www.nab.gov.pk