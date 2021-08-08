NAB seeks SMBBMU admission record of overseas seats

LARKANA: The Additional Director, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur, in a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor (VC), Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), Larkana, has requested to provide the attested copies of admission record on vacant Overseas Pakistanis/Foreign Nationals seats for the academic Sessions 2019-20 and 2020-21, after receipt of a complaint dated 6th August, 2020.

The required record include district-wise merit list of all the candidates who applied for above seats by filling overseas Pakistanis/Foreign Nationals category form, details of fees for seats of overseas Pakistanis/Foreign nationals, list of selected candidates along with district of domicile, copies of filled overseas Pakistanis/foreign nationals category forms by selected candidates along with copies of paid fees challans and copies of prospectus.

The NAB letter said that the above information/documents are required under section 27 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 and should be provided to this bureau latest by 29th July, 2021, please. In this connection when this scribe tried to contact the VC about the authenticity of the letter and knowing further details, she said in her message that “you can ask further details from Dr. Riaz Shaikh, (Director Admissions) and the Registrar”.

Dr. Riaz Shaikh was sent the letter but he did not attend the call. The sources said that about 10 seats were converted into local self-finance during 2019-20 unlawfully due to which complaints were sent to the probing agencies to investigate the matter thoroughly.