NAB strongly believes in performing its duties as per law and constitution of Pakistan

March 13, 2020

Islamabad, March 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): National Accountability Bureau (NAB) outrightly rejected the allegations levelled by Jang Group of Newspapers saying that NAB strongly believes in performing its duties as per law and constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. NAB in statement termed the allegations concocted, fabricated and baseless adding that NAB is adheres to the policy of considering only cases sans caring about the status of the accused.

He said that NAB vehemently believes on freedom of media and will continue its national duties of taking action against the corrupt without caring about any propaganda, pressure, browbeating and threatening. Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman will be presented before the accountability court Lahore on tomorrow on Friday March 13, 2020 for remand. NAB will plead its case in the Accountability Court Lahore as per law. NAB has asked the media to avoid speculations about NAB or its cases and must get the version of NAB from its spokesman before broadcasting/ publishing any news about NAB in light of the Judgement of Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan in Arshad Sharif case.

