NAB’s awareness strategy appreciated by leading organizations: Javed Iqbal 

Islamabad, February 19, 2022 (PPI-OT):Chairman National Accountability Bureau Javed Iqbal says NAB’s people awareness strategy about ill effects of corruption has been appreciated by the World Economic Forum and other reputed leading national and international organizations.

Chairing a meeting to review awareness policy of NAB, he said Transparency International Pakistan, Global Peace Canada, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan have appreciated NAB’s efforts for eradication of corruption. He said as per Gallup and Gilani recent survey, 59 percent people have shown confidence on NAB. Under NAB’s Awareness and Prevention Strategy, NAB has been engaging different Governmental, Non-Governmental Organizations, media, civil society and other segments of society.

