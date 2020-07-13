NAHE, US Embassy launch professional development webinars

July 13, 2020

Islamabad: The US Embassy Islamabad in collaboration with the National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) has launched a series of professional development webinars. The series of webinars are focused on the assessment of student performance in online higher education degree programmes.

Addressing the first webinar, Rector NAHE, Prof Shaheen Sardar Ali said that these webinars will contribute to a smooth transition to online learning, as the higher education institutions in Pakistan are developing online degree programmes to cater to the students’ critical need for an enabling environment amidst the crises posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the webinars respond to an urgent need of the academic community to find ways to make online assessments an effective measure of student performance. She also appreciated the US Embassy’s collaboration in holding the webinars. “NAHE is fortunate to co-host the live webinars on student assessment in online education with the US Embassy.”

Prof Stephanie L Moore, Director, Instructional Design, School of Engineering and Applied Science, University of Virginia, is the expert leading the sessions. The first webinar was attended by NAHE officials, Vice Chancellors, faculty and senior administration of over 80 universities from across Pakistan.

Established by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), NAHE is working to improve the quality of teaching, research and governance in higher education institutions across Pakistan.

