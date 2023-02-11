Namaz-e-Janaza of two Army officers offered in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Funeral prayers of Army’s Major Muhammad Jawad and Captain Sagheer Abbas who were martyred in Kohlu operation on Friday were offered at Rawalpindi and Kot Addu with full military honours on Saturday.

According to ISPR, Namaz-e-Janaza of Major Muhammad Jawad Shaheed and Captain Sagheer Abbas Shaheed were offered at Rawalpindi and Kot Addu respectively. Both officers embraced shahadat (martyrdom) due to an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion during sanitization operation in Kohlu area of Balochistan.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, Chief of General Staff, large number of serving and retired officers, soldiers, relatives and people from different segments of the society attended the funerals. The Shaheeds were laid to rest with full military honour.