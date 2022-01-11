Nankana police took significant action, accused of kidnapping and murder of health department employee arrested within 24 hours

Lahore, January 11, 2022 (PPI-OT):On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Nankana police took immediate action and arrested two ruthless accused involved in kidnapping and murder of an employee of Health Department at Shah Kot. According to Punjab Police spokesperson, IG Punjab had taken immediate notice of the incident and directed to trace and arrest the accused.

According to details, DPO Nankana Sahib Captain (retd) Mansoor Aman while holding a press conference in City Shahkot police station said that Nankana police has taken timely action and arrested the accused of kidnapping and murder within 24 hours. DPO Nankana said that Sameer Hameed, an employee of Basic Health Unit Borala Shahkot, was killed after being kidnapped for ransom yesterday and his body was dumped in a canal by ruthless accused Jamshed and Zahid.

Investigating on the basis of modern scientific basis, the brutal accused were arrested within 24 hours. DPO Nankana Captain (retd) Mansoor Aman told that the arrested accused belong to Faisalabad district and the case will be completed soon under best investigation and accused will get punished.

