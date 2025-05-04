Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi underscored the pivotal role of the National Police Bureau (NPB) in overhauling the law enforcement system.
Addressing a gathering at the NPB headquarters in the capital on Saturday, Naqvi emphasized that the institution is instrumental in facilitating policymaking, instituting reforms, and fostering collaboration among various law enforcement bodies nationwide.
In his action-oriented address, the Interior Minister urged the swift acquisition of cutting-edge software designed for crime research and analysis, aiming to bolster crime review strategies across diverse regions. He further called for an expedited process in issuing police character certificates, which falls under the Bureau’s jurisdiction.
Highlighting the significance of international partnerships, Naqvi advocated for enhanced cooperation with global entities and proposed the deployment of more officers abroad for advanced training and assignments. His directives reflect a broader vision of integrating international best practices into the national policing strategies.