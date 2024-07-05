ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, met with the Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, Mirelena Armlini here on Thursday.
During the meeting, bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest were discussed in detail. The Federal Minister for Interior said that his recent visit to Italy was successful and productive, and during the meeting with his Italian counterpart it was agreed to work together to combat human trafficking. He added that a delegation from the Italian Ministry of Interior will soon visit Pakistan to meet with Pakistani authorities and visit the border areas.
The Federal Minister for Interior stated that both countries need to further strengthen their mutual cooperation to prevent drug trafficking and human smuggling. He said that no compromise will be made on human smuggling, and all possible measures are being taken to curb it.
He said that if we succeed in stopping the human smuggling at the borders, it will be beneficial for both countries. He also highlighted that the legal migration of skilled labor will also help in discouraging the human smuggling and Italy can benefit from the services of skilled Pakistani Human resource in various fields. On this occasion, the Federal Minister for Interior also presented a formal invitation for the Italian Interior Minister to visit Pakistan.
The Italian Ambassador thanked Interior Minister for his cooperation in various fields. The meeting was also attended by Commandant FC Moazzam Jah Ansari, IG Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi, and senior officials from the Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs.