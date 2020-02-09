Narcotics Control Ministry, PCB join hands to raise awareness campaign on drugs at PSL-5

February 9, 2020

Islamabad, February 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): Ministry of Narcotics Control (MNC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have agreed to jointly raise awareness among the general public and cricket lovers on the hazardous effects of drugs on human health and the awareness campaign on drugs would be launched at the upcoming 5th season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL-5). The agreement was made during a call on by Chairman of PCB Ehsan Mani and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PCB Wasim Khan on Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi here at the ministry of narcotics control. Shehryar Afridi briefed the PCB leadership on the measures adopted for public awareness under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for wellbeing and healthy lifestyle of the Pakistani people.

Afridi said that he was particularly impressed by Wasim Khan’s vision who was pursuing to implement the vision of Premier Imran Khan. Wasim Khan on the occasion briefed the meeting on the strategy evolved to launch awareness drive on drugs at the PSL-5. He told the PCB chief that the ideas of PCB CEO Wasim Khan of carrying out bold structural reforms under a multi-pronged strategy to help revive Pakistan cricket was in line with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He congratulated Ehsan Mani and Wasim Khan for joining hands with the ministry of Narcotics Control for a national cause. He said that the MNC was working days in and days out on a multipronged strategy to help save the country from the menace of drugs.

He said that the MNC was working to launch crackdown on big fish involved in illicit business of drugs, rehabilitate drugs victims and reduce demand of drugs by convincing youth on hazardous effects of drugs on humans. Afridi said that awareness among general public was the best tool to help reduce drugs demand besides launching crackdown against drugs peddlers. “We have been taking unprecedented measures against drug traffickers and action is being taken to net big fish involved in illicit business of drugs. Prime Minister Imran Khan has specially instructed me not to spare anyone involved in drugs.

We will not sit idle until we eradicate this menace from Pakistan,” he said. Briefing the delegation on campaign against drugs, Afridi told that Pakistan was also working in close coordination with Afghan, Iran and other neighbours to help choke down the illegal drugs movement. “This is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan that not only we have to save our youth from drugs, we have to act as a responsible global partner to save the world from drugs too. Since 85 percent of heroine is produced in Afghanistan, as first line of defence, we are working with our partners to ensure that the world is saved,” he added.

“We are taking strong decisions against drugs. Per modern trends worldwide, we are working on structural reforms and legislation too which would take time. Prime Minister’s vision is to showcase Pakistani contributions to save the world on humanitarian grounds”. Shehryar Afridi said that Pakistan’s role is exemplary in drugs eradication and hosting Afghan refugees. “We are going to be the first country to have largest databank of criminals involved in drugs, money laundering and terrorism. We are also cooperating with global stakeholders in this regard,” he observed.

He said that he was happy that the PSL-5 would act as the launch-pad for the awareness campaign on drugs. “Pakistan would get global recognition in fight against drugs. Synthetic drugs is a new emerging challenge for our youth and we need to sensitize our nation to fight this challenge. It’s a national challenge and entire nation would counter drugs challenge,” he added. Lauding the vision and strategy evolved to help eradicate drug trafficking, Ehsan Mani said that it was a great feeling to be a partner in saving the younger generations from the menace of drugs.

He said that PCB would always ready to act as a partner to help deliver a national service. “Under our Corporate Social Responsibility domain, we are ever ready to work with partners and collaborators to do social service. Raising awareness among the general public would be a sacred cause for which PCB would always be ready to contribute,” he added. Afridi also congratulated Ehsan Mani and his team for bringing back international cricket to Pakistan.

For more information, contact:

Principal Information Officer,

Press Information Department (PID)

Tel: +92-51-9252323, +92-51-9252324

Fax: +92-51-9252325, +92-51-9252326

Email: piopid@gmail.com

Website: www.pid.gov.pk

Related Posts