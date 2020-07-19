Nasir Hussain Shah accompanied by Education Minister Saeed Ghani visit coastal areas of Thatta and inspected the mangrove forests

July 19, 2020

Karachi, July 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Minister for Information, Forests and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah accompanied by Education Minister Saeed Ghani visited the coastal areas of Thatta and inspected the mangrove forests. He was accompanied by Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Sheikh and Forest Secretary Abdul Rahim Soomro, Officers of Forest Department and concerned district administration were also present.

The two ministers inaugurated the monsoon tree planting campaign by planting mangroves on the shores of Kati Bandar. In their speeches, they said that mangrove forests help in protecting beaches, protecting cities from hurricanes, protecting aquatic life and nurturing their species.

They said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has special instructions to increase the forest cover not only in the coasts but also in the cities. Large urban forests are being planted for which the officials of Sindh Forest Department are working day and night. Special measures have also been taken for the protection and irrigation of the urban forests to be planted. They will be very helpful in reducing heat and removing environmental pollution.

