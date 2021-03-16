Nasir Hussain Shah condemns attack on Rangers in Orangi Town

Karachi, March 16, 2021 (PPI-OT): Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has condemned the attack on Rangers in Orangi Town and added that Chief Minister Sindh has directed IG Sindh and additional IG Police Karachi to increase the patrolling to avoid such incident in Karachi. He said that anti-state elements would be dealt with severely. Crime rate in Karachi had drastically decreased due to sacrifices of our law enforcement agencies including police, rangers and others. The minister expressed these views while briefing media regarding Sindh Cabinet decision on Tuesday at Sindh Assembly committee room.

He added that many groups had been apprehended who were planning terrorist attacks on the behest of enemy country in recent past and action was continue against such elements. He said people who were involved in anti-state activities have no right to stay here and such elements should not be supported at any level whether in media, politics and in courts.

The minister stated that Sindh cabinet has condemned the Federal Government’s demand of Chief Election Commissioner and its member’s resignation and added that the demand of Federal government was unconstitutional and illegal. The Minister recalled that PTI praised Election Commission in past. What have happened suddenly after Daska elections, the Minister exclaimed and said that when wishes of Federal Government were not fulfilled then they started to attack the constitutional institution of the state.

In response to a question, he added that Faisal Vowda has already been near to disqualification, whereas, formal decision against him will soon come in this regard. He said that election will be held on two senate seats in Sindh. He said that PPP has filed two petitions against the 2 newly elected senators of PTI whose nomination papers were accepted incorrectly and their nomination papers will surely be rejected. In re-election PPP will bag both the senate seats.

To another question, Sindh Minister Information added that decision regarding Head Masters selected through IBA, was taken on Honourable Court orders, Sindh Government was trying to find out legal way forward for its solution. PPP chairman, Sindh Chief Minister and whole Sindh Cabinet favours in accommodating them but it could be done only through legal way.

The minister said that separate courts had been declared for the quick disposal of cases of Sindh Building Control Authority by Sindh High Court. He said that action had been taken against illegal construction in the city and approximately over 1,400 constructions had been demolished and many officers were dismissed and suspended. The people have filed cases and got stay orders which created hindrances. Sindh government has requested Chief Justice Sindh High Court for separate courts.

