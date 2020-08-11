Nasir Hussain Shah visits Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine

August 11, 2020

Karachi, August 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said Tuesday that the teachings of saints are living examples for humanity till the end of the time. The land of Sindh is the land of Sufis and Sindh is called Bab-ul-Salam, he said while speaking during his visit to the shrine of Syed Abdullah Shah Ghazi on the saint’s Urs. The provincial minister said that the land of Sindh has the honour of being made its abode by the saints. There is peace and tranquillity on this land of Shah Latif. People from all over the country come here to earn a living.

“The Government of Sindh considers the followers of all schools of thought, sects and religions to be free and empowered to worship in accordance with their beliefs and respects and honours every human being,” he said. The provincial minister said that the lineage of Syedna Abdullah Shah Ghazi Baba is connected with the lineage of Imam Ali (AS) who is the cousin and son-in-law of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Devotion to the court of Waliullah, who has such a great relationship, is definitely a matter of honour for all lovers of saints and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto has also been a believer in Baba Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sarkar. Shah appealed to the people to continue to implement SOPs in view and arrange special prayers for the stability and development of the country on the occasion of attendance.

