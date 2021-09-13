Nation expresses full confidence in PM in Cantonment Board elections: Farrukh 

Islamabad, September 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says the nation has expressed full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Cantonment Board elections. In a tweet on Monday, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has emerged as a national party and gained representation in all provinces.

The Minister of State said PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party have become regional parties. He said PML-N could not get a single seat in Balochistan and remained on fifth position in Sindh. He said PPP could not get a single seat in Punjab and Balochistan.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk