Nation expresses full confidence in PM in Cantonment Board elections: Farrukh 

Islamabad, September 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says the nation has expressed full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Cantonment Board elections. In a tweet on Monday, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has emerged as a national party and gained representation in all provinces.
The Minister of State said PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party have become regional parties. He said PML-N could not get a single seat in Balochistan and remained on fifth position in Sindh. He said PPP could not get a single seat in Punjab and Balochistan.
