ISLAMABAD: The nation goes to polls tomorrow (Thursday) to elect members of the National Assembly and four Provincial Assemblies.

The polling will begin at 8:00 am and continue till 5:00 pm. It will be public holiday so that the people could exercise their right without any hindrance.

The voters are required to bring their original Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) in order to cast the vote. Expired CNIC is also acceptable.

The elections will be held on 265 seats of National Assembly and 590 seats of four provincial assemblies. A total of 5,121 candidates are in the race for the National Assembly seats. These include 4807 male, 312 female and two transgenders.

For the four provincial assemblies, 12695 candidates are in the field including 12123 male, 570 women and two transgenders. There are a total of 128,585,760 registered voters in the country.

Punjab has the most number of 73, 207,896 registered voters followed by Sindh with 26,994,769, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 21,928,119, Balochistan with 5,371,947 and Federal Capital Islamabad 1,083,029.

As many as 90777 polling stations have been established nationwide. Of these, 44000 polling stations have been declared normal, 29985 sensitive, and 16766 highly sensitive.

About 6,50, 000 security personnel have been deployed on the ground to ensure the security of the voters. These include the personnel of police, civil armed forces and the armed forces.

Under a three tiered system, the personnel of the armed forces will perform duties outside the polling stations. Meanwhile, Election Commission of Pakistan has completed all arrangements for the polling.

It has completed the delivery of around 260 million ballot papers. In the federal capital, police personnel have reached the polling stations and they will stay there overnight.

Along with 6500 personnel of Islamabad Police, 1000 FC, 1500 Rangers and Pakistan Army jawans will perform the duties. A central control room for elections has been set up in the Safe City.