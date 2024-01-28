Nation has potential to put country on development path: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi says the nation has the potential to put country on the path of prosperity and development.

Addressing the 31st Convocation of the University of Karachi in Karachi today, he said that humanity is reaching the skies through science and technology these days. The President said that the elite segment of society should come forward and play its role in bringing these children to the schools.

Stressing the need for creating an environment of moral and ethical thinking and values, he said that moral and ethical values are promoted by parents, teachers, and the environment of society. He urged the graduating students to play a specific role in the promotion of moral values.

The President, who is also the Chancellor of the public universities decorated the graduating students and scholars with medals on the occasion.