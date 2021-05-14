Nation is proud of its armed forces: Info Minister

Islamabad, May 14, 2021 (PPI-OT): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said the nation is proud of its armed forces. Paying tributes to the services of the troops in a tweet on Friday, he said they stay awake at nights so that the people could sleep. Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent Eid with troops on the line of control. The rest of the army leadership was also present with the troops. He said from soldiers to generals in the army, they are like a close-knit family.

