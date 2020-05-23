Nation pays tribute to martyrs of Balochistan terror attack: President

May 23, 2020

Islamabad, May 23, 2020 (PPI-OT): President Dr Arif Alvi today held a telephonic conversation with the families of martyred soldiers of Frontier Corps’, who had sacrificed their lives in Balochistan, while defending the motherland. The President prayed higher status in heaven for the martyrs and commiserated with the bereaved families. He said the nation presents tribute to its martyrs, who offered supreme sacrifice in line of duty.

