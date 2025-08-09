Pakistan’s military leadership and armed forces paid tribute to Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 67th martyrdom anniversary on Friday. The commemoration honored his courageous defense against enemy forces in the Lakshmipur sector of former East Pakistan.
Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed’s extraordinary bravery and unwavering determination were evident as he led his troops against the adversary. Even after being critically injured, he continued to fight valiantly and successfully completed his objective. His heroic deeds earned him Pakistan’s highest military award, the Nishan-e-Haider, symbolizing exceptional courage and the ultimate sacrifice.
The armed forces expressed profound gratitude to Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed and all martyrs who sacrificed their lives defending the country. Their legacy of valor, selflessness, and national devotion continues to motivate future generations and serves as an example for all protectors of the nation.
Pakistan remains forever grateful to its fallen heroes, whose sacrifices ensure the peace, security, and sovereignty of the nation. The country salutes these heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for Pakistan, and their bravery and commitment will never be forgotten.