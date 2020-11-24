National Accountability Bureau has great regard for the valuable services of business community

Islamabad, November 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): Honourable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB said that NAB has great regard for the valuable services of the business community in the progress and prosperity of the country. Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Flour Mills Association led by Asim Raza Khan, Chairman Punjab Flour Mills Association comprising of Muhammad Riaz, former Chairman Punjab, Muhammad Jamil, former Vice Chairman, Munir Ahmed, Secretary General and Malik Ghulam Mustafa Arif at NAB Headquarters.

He said that NAB is not pursuing the sales and income tax related cases of the business community and had transferred all the existing cases related to sales tax and income tax to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as per law. He said that the notices issued by NAB Multan to Flour mills owners of Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions are being held in abeyance as firstly the matter is subjudice in the respected court of law.

Secondly Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab is also probing the matter. In the light of the above position, Chairman NAB will himself examine the cases as per law. He asked the business community to provide flour to people on Government rates. He said it is only rumours that the business community is perturbed due to NAB actions which is not correct as 1210 references filed by NAB in the respected Accountability in various parts of the country and cases of business community are not more than only 2 percent over which also negates the alleged propaganda against NAB. He said Business community is playing an important role in the economic development of the country.

He said a prosperous business community makes prosperous Pakistan. NAB is performing its national duties as per law. He said that he had himself decided to hold ‘Open Ketchery’ on the last Thursday of every month in order to listen to citizen complaints related to corruption. NAB has not only listened to the problems of hundreds of complaints ‘Open Ketchery’ but also received thousands of complaints in 2020 which are almost double from the previous year of 2019. He said that NAB has initiated action against illegal housing societies/ Modarba scams.

The Honourable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB said that Chairman NAB said that business community is the backbone of the country and NAB accords high priority to resolve the issues of the business community by establishing special complaints cells at NAB Headquarters and all regional bureaus of NAB. He said that NAB had established last year a special desk headed by a Director had been established at NAB headquarters to address business community issues. NAB is trying its utmost efforts to address problems of the business community as per law.

The delegation of Pakistan Flour Mills Association led by Asim Raza Khan, Chairman Punjab Flour Mills Association lauded the personal efforts of Honourable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB for resolving the issues of the business community and expressed confidence over NAB. He appreciated the remarkable efforts for eradication of corruption under the dynamic leadership of Honourable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB for making Pakistan corruption free. He assured all support of Pakistan Flour Mills Association in this regard.

