Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Member of National Assembly (MNA), has been unanimously chosen to lead the Standing Committee on National Heritage and Culture Division. The election took place during a committee session at Parliament House in Islamabad today.
Initially, the Joint Secretary (Committees) of the National Assembly Secretariat explained the election protocols to the committee constituents. Ms. Mahtab Akbar Rashdi, MNA, nominated Ms. Iftikhar for the chairperson position, seconded by Ms. Samar Haroon Bilour, MNA. The nomination resulted in Ms. Iftikhar”s unopposed selection.
Following the vote, the Joint Secretary conveyed congratulations from the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and Secretary General of the National Assembly. The secretariat pledged complete backing to facilitate the committee”s effectiveness under Ms. Iftikhar”s leadership.
Expressing thankfulness for the members” trust, the newly appointed chairperson promised to manage committee affairs through collaborative decision-making. Committee participants reciprocated their support for the legislative procedure. Notable figures, including the Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Mr. Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, along with Chief Whip Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch. and PPP Whip Mr. Aijaz Hussain Jhakrani, also extended their congratulations and offered their assistance to the committee.
The session included attendance from several other MNAs: Ms. Shaista Khan, Ms. Samar Haroon Bilour, Ms. Saeeda Jamshid, Ms. Mahtab Akbar Rashdi, Ms. Natasha Daultana, Ms. Saba Talpur, Mr. Sajid Khan, Mr. Zulfiqar Ali, Mr. Umair Khan Niazi, and Mr. Khurram Shahzad Virk. Senior officers from the National Assembly Secretariat were also present.