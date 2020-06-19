National Assembly continues discussion on Federal Budget

June 19, 2020

Islamabad, June 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): National Assembly is continuing discussion on the budget for next fiscal year. Participating in the debate, Raja Pervez Ashraf said the government should pay full attention to protect the people from coronavirus. He stressed there is a need to allocate more resources for the health sector in the present situation. He also criticized the government for not increasing the salaries and pensions in the budget.

Amjad Ali Khan says that Pakistan is moving forward on the path of development under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that previous government took loans from the IMF. He said no compromise will be made on corruption. He said that government should reduce the electricity tariff for farmers.

Riaz Hussain Pirzada criticized the government for not providing any relief to the farmers in the budget. He said the government should provide fertilizers and electricity to the farmers at subsidized rates. The house will now meet on Monday at twelve noon.

