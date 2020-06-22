National Assembly continues discussion on Federal Budget

June 22, 2020

Islamabad, June 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): National Assembly resumed its session at the parliament house in Islamabad on Monday with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair. At the outset, the house offered fateha for two Pakistani soldiers martyred in Waziristan and the departed souls of Mufti Naeem and Allama Talib Jauhari as well as those who died of coronavirus. One-minute silence was also observed over the death of former minority MNA George Clement.

The chair in his remarks welcomed the reopening of airports in the country saying it will help ensure early repatriation of overseas Pakistanis stranded abroad. The house is now continuing discussion on the budget for next fiscal year.

