National Assembly continues discussion on Federal Budget

June 23, 2020

Islamabad, June 23, 2020 (PPI-OT): The House is continuing discussion on the budget for next fiscal year. Participating in the discussion, Usama Qadri said the minimum wage should be fixed at twenty-five thousand rupees. He said Karachi greatly contributes to the country’s economy but regretted that the city’s development is being ignored.

Junaid Akbar said it is unprecedented that the government gave a stimulus package of 1200 billion rupees to support different segments of the society during these difficult times. He said cash assistance should also be given to the overseas Pakistanis rendered jobless by the coronavirus.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts