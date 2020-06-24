National Assembly continues discussion on Federal Budget

June 24, 2020

Islamabad, June 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): At the outset, the Speaker directed his secretariat to send to the federal and provincial departments for implementation the resolution passed by the National Assembly the other day about writing Khatamun Nabiyyin with the name of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in the textbooks. He said the implementation report should also be sought from the relevant departments.

Earlier, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said it is a historic resolution and its implementation must be ensured. The House is now continuing discussion on the budget for next fiscal year. Participating in the budget discussion, Murtaza Javed Abbasi said salaries of employees should be enhanced keeping in view the inflation. He said the government failed to achieve the economic targets set for the current fiscal year. He said the tourist spots should be reopened with SOPs.

Responding to the points raised by Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said the government desires to open up the businesses including the tourist spots with the SOPs in order to protect the livelihoods of vulnerable groups in these difficult times. He said there is complete consensus on the CPEC project in Pakistan.

He said it is only India which is opposed to the CPEC. Sajida Begum appreciated the steps taken by the government to improve the economy and curb smuggling. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to take forward the country on the path of development.

