National Assembly discusses on challenge posed by locusts

June 10, 2020

Islamabad, June 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): The house has now resumed discussion on the challenge posed by locusts. The members said the locusts have badly affected crops in different districts of the country and demanded that sufficient resources should be allocated to cope with this challenge. They said the crop devouring pests have become a more serious issue than Covid-19 and the affected districts should be cleared through aerial sprays.

Those who have so far spoken on the issue include Khawaja Sheraz Mahmood, Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani. Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan laid before the Lower House (National Assembly) the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2020.

Four bills were also laid by the adviser on parliamentary affairs. These included: The Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, National College of Arts Institute Bill, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) bill and the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) bill.

