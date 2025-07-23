A mere 25 percent of National Assembly members attended all sessions of the recent budget session, raising concerns about commitment to legislative duties. The Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) report reveals that only 78 out of 314 MNAs were present for all 13 sittings held between June 5 and 27, 2025.
A significant 75 percent of representatives, totaling 235 MNAs, missed at least one session. Of these, 79 members formally requested leave, while a startling 156 lawmakers were absent without prior notification.
The report further highlights fluctuating attendance throughout the session. The twelfth sitting witnessed the highest participation, with 292 MNAs (93 percent) present. Conversely, the third sitting saw the lowest attendance, with only 177 MNAs (57 percent) participating.
Among cabinet officials, attendance also varied. Two federal ministers and three ministers of state attended all sessions. The Prime Minister attended three sittings, while the Leader of the Opposition maintained a perfect attendance record. The FAFEN report offers a detailed gender-segregated breakdown of lawmaker participation in the 17th National Assembly session.