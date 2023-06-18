Islamabad, June 18, 2023 (PPI-OT): Sessions of the Senate and the National Assembly will separately be held at the Parliament House in Islamabad tomorrow (Monday).
The Upper House will meet at 11:30 am, while the Lower House is scheduled to resume at 11:00 am.
Besides legislative business, both the Houses are likely to continue discussion the Federal Budget for the next fiscal year.
For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk
The post National Assembly, Senate session to be held tomorrow appeared first on Pakistan News Gazette.