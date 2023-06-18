National Assembly, Senate session to be held tomorrow

Islamabad, June 18, 2023 (PPI-OT): Sessions of the Senate and the National Assembly will separately be held at the Parliament House in Islamabad tomorrow (Monday).

The Upper House will meet at 11:30 am, while the Lower House is scheduled to resume at 11:00 am.

Besides legislative business, both the Houses are likely to continue discussion the Federal Budget for the next fiscal year.

