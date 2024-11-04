Islamabad: In a recent procedural adjustment, the National Assembly of Pakistan’s next session has been rescheduled to commence an hour earlier than previously planned, now set to begin at 4:00 PM on Monday, November 4, 2024.
According to National Assembly of Pakistan, the decision to adjust the meeting time was made by the Honorable Speaker under the authority granted by clause (b) of subrule (2) of rule 49 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007. This change aims to facilitate a more efficient flow of the assembly’s schedule on the said date.
The post National Assembly Session Rescheduled to an Earlier Time appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.