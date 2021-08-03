National Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker felicitates newly elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly 

Islamabad, August 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri have extended their warm felicitation to Chaudary Anwar-Ul-Haq and Chaudary Riaz Gujjar on their election as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly respectively. In their separate felicitation messages to Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly said their election is an evidence of trust of leadership and Members of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly reposed on them.

They offered all out cooperation for capacity building of newly elected members of Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir through PIPS. They expressed their confidence that under the capable leadership of newly elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly would legislate in the best interest of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and effectively raise the issue at international form regarding basic human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

For more information, contact:

Secretary,

National Assembly of Pakistan

Automation Centre, National Assembly Secretariat,

Parliament House, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9221082-83

Fax: +92-51-9221106

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.na.gov.pk