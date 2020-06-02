National Assembly Speaker calls for necessary steps to ensure adequate supply of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

June 2, 2020

Islamabad, June 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has called for all necessary steps to ensure adequate supply of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was chairing a meeting on food and agriculture in Islamabad on Tuesday, jointly attended by Food Ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Speaker advised that wheat procurement target in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be completed in time.

He said uninterrupted supply of food items across the country is shared responsibility of federal and provincial governments. Asad Qaiser urged the provincial governments to take concrete measures to modernize agriculture sector. He said Locust is a major threat to crops in the country and Federal and provincial governments need to work together for its eradication. The provincial ministers appreciated efforts of the Speaker National Assembly for the development of agriculture sector.

