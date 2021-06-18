National Assembly Speaker Calls Leader of the Opposition and PPP Chair for maintaining order in the House

Islamabad, June 17, 2021 (PPI-OT):While taking notice of gross disorderly behaviour of seven Members of National Assembly during the Speech of the Leader of the Opposition on Budget 2021-2022 and interrupting the proceeding of the House, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has ordered immediate withdrawal and banning entry of Seven MNAs belonging to both Treasury and Opposition benches from the precincts of the Parliament.

The MNAs banned include Mr. Ali Gohar Khan, Chaudhary Hamid Hameed, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Mr. Faheem Khan, Mr. Abdul Majeed Khan, Mr. Ali Nawaz Awan and Syed Agha Rafiullah. As per Order, ban on entry of the above MNAs has been imposed who violated rules and Parliamentary norms despite repeated directions of the chair during National Assembly Proceedings on 14th and 15th June 2021.

Later, Speaker National Assembly called Leader of the Opposition Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed the unfortunate incident that happened yesterday during the House proceedings. Regretting the incident, the Speaker said that both Treasury and the Opposition benches were jointly responsible for maintaining the order in the House. Both the leaders agreed with the Speaker to make efforts to uphold Parliamentary norms and prestige during the proceedings of the House. They also agreed to make common strategy to avoid such unpleasant incidents in the House.

